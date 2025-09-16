iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Holdings Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

