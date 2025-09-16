NBC Securities Inc. Sells 4,562 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SRLN stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

