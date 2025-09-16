Apella Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 0.8%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

