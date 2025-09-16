Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 334,417 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,145,000 after purchasing an additional 390,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 223,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

