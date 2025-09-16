Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

