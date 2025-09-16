Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 96.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $2,487,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $245.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average is $264.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.82.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

