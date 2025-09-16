NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 231,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,596,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.