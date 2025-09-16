Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,077,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 260,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 65,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

DCOR opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.