Apella Capital LLC Acquires 2,105 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IVW opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

