FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

