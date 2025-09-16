Apella Capital LLC Sells 621 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 666,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.40.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

