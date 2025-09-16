Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,264,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,426,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.