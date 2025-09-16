Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $398.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $398.44.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.