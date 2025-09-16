WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $164.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

