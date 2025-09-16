Scancell (LON:SCLP) Insider Martin Diggle Purchases 3,150,000 Shares

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) insider Martin Diggle acquired 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, for a total transaction of £283,500.

Martin Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scancell alerts:

On Thursday, August 7th, Martin Diggle acquired 102,236 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 per share, for a total transaction of £11,245.96.

On Friday, August 1st, Martin Diggle acquired 4,400,000 shares of Scancell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £440,000.

Scancell Trading Up 5.6%

Scancell stock opened at GBX 9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.39 million, a PE ratio of -469.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.64. Scancell Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 7.26 and a one year high of GBX 18.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell ( LON:SCLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.