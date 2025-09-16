Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC) Insider Buys A$22,960.00 in Stock

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Pattinson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 per share, with a total value of A$22,960.00.

Nine Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of -214.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

Nine Entertainment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Nine Entertainment’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3,174.0%. Nine Entertainment’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Nine Entertainment Company Profile

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.