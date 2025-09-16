Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) Insider Tony Walls Acquires 10,000 Shares

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Walls purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.36 per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00.

Mirrabooka Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.19 million, a PE ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Mirrabooka Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%. Mirrabooka Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

About Mirrabooka Investments

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

