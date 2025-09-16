Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) Director Anthony K.K. Ngai acquired 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This represents a 7.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony K.K. Ngai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $10,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,700 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $14,337.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony K.K. Ngai bought 2,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

SVCO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SVCO shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silvaco Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.