Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE) Insider Craig Chambers Buys 313,897 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Craig Chambers acquired 313,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,864.92.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Craig Chambers acquired 36,103 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,693.39.

Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

