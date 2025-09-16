BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby Mathew Sells 630 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby Mathew sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $16,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 351,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,625.43. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.