Michael Ye Purchases 121,154 Shares of Love Group Global (ASX:LVE) Stock

Love Group Global Ltd (ASX:LVE – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ye bought 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,265.40.
Michael Ye also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Ye bought 78,846 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,934.60.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Michael Ye bought 200,000 shares of Love Group Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00.
Love Group Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.03.
Love Group Global Company Profile
Love Group Global Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides social and dating products and services in Asia and Europe. The company offers Datetix, Lovestruck, and Noonswoon online dating applications. It also provides personalized matchmaking services; singles events, and love academy business, as well as operates lounge business.
