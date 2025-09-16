iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,698,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.