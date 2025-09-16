SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 729,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 156,460 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,990,000.

GLDM stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

