Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,814.30. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $406.17 billion, a PE ratio of 570.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

