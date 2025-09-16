Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

