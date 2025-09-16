Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.3% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

