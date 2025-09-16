Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Director Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Medina Rhonda Adams sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $994,323.39. Following the sale, the director owned 112,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,540.99. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

GLXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

