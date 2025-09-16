Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,149,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,361.58. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $4,408,000.00.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 41.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 14.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 592.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.