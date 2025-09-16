Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE MHO opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.M/I Homes’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

