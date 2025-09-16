Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases Shares of 785 International Paper Company $IP

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

