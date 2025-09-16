Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 3,732 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 11th, Ban Seng Teh sold 1,724 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $261,375.64.

On Friday, August 1st, Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Ban Seng Teh sold 1,725 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $214.20.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

