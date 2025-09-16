Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.15. The company has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $607.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

