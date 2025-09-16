Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $582,000 Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,741.44. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,353,674 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $326.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $330.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.