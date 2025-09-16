Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 3,834 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,086.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 204,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 202,561 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27,228.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1%

RSPD stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

