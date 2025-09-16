Gradient Investments LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:BJAN opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $51.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.