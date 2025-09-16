Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

