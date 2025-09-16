Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,021,000 after purchasing an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.6%

HQY opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

