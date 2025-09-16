Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Saia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $319.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.00. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $624.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $290.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.