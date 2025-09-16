11,522 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $BBMC Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,581,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.