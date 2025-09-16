Gradient Investments LLC Invests $1.45 Million in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

