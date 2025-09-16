Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

