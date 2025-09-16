Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 431,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 351,934 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.50.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

