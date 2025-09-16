Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $1,048,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

