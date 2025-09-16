E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $669,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Trimble were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 338.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 296.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

