E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,950,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $285.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,058.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day moving average of $255.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

