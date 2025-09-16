E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Purchases New Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $440,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 184.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 151.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,285,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after buying an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

