E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Invests $2.49 Million in Celanese Corporation $CE

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 target price on Celanese in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

