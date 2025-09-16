E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Invests $3.33 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,454.4% during the second quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 452.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,524.1% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 41,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.