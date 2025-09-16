Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

VRRM opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

