GK Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 346.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

